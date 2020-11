'Shameful' that some refuse to stand against terrorism: Zarif

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Terror attack on our scientist was indubitably designed & planned by a terrorist regime & executed by criminal accomplices.

Shameful that some refuse to stand against terrorism and hide behind calls for restraint.

Impunity emboldens a terrorist regime with aggression in its DNA.”

These remarks came as Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

