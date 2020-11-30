Iran’s petchem production capacity increases by 10mn tons

By implementing a number of six petrochemical projects since the beginning of the current year, the country’s petrochemical production capacity has increased by nearly 10 million tons despite sanctions.

Therefore, the petrochemical industry has been paid serious attention in its various down-, mid-, and upstream sectors in recent years.

Based on the planning made in this regard, objectives of which will be materialized by the next year (to start March 20, 2021), the country’s petrochemical production capacity will hit 100 million tons annually.

Once objectives predetermined in petrochemical industry are realized by 2021, petrochemical’s production capacity will hit 100 million tons, valued at $37 billion.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh termed ‘surge in production’ of petrochemical industry in line with implementation of ‘resistance economy’.

Concurrent with the development of petrochemical projects, feed needed by downstream petrochemical companies will be provided timely, he added.

He went on to say that six petrochemical projects have been put into operation since the beginning of the current year, total of which have added 10 million tons to the current production capacity.

The annual value of products in these six petrochemical complexes is estimated at about $1.5 billion, Oil Minister Zanganeh added.

