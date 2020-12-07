Syrian foreign minister arrives in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Syrian diplomat has made his first foreign visit to Tehran upon the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the visit, Mekdad is scheduled to hold several meetings with senior Iranian officials, focusing on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mekdad as the new foreign minister on November 22 to replace his predecessor Walid al-Muallem, who had recently passed away.

