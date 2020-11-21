HOKOK files complaint against Macron for spread of hate crime

The complaint was registered against Emmanuel Macron under the number 555-2020 on November 17, 2020, for his “crimes of spreading hate and incitement against Muslims and against Islam and insulting the Prophet of Muslims.” and the complaint was.

HOKOK stressed that President Macron bears all hatred for Islam and Muslims and their Prophet Muhammad, and since the arrival of the French President to the Elysee Palace, his preoccupation has always been insulting the Islamic religion in an unprecedented provocative manner.

The president of the organization, the lawyer Mai Al-Khansa, stressed that facing this type of hatred must be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court in The Hague because this act is a crime against humanity.

He added that such a hate speech is not freedom, because the freedom of the individual ends where the freedom of others and their beliefs begins, and freedom of expression cannot justify provocation.

She also condemned the attack on the Islamic religion with more than two billion followers in the world and stressed her keenness for not letting those who commit a hate crime against others to escape punishment.

MR/PR