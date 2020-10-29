Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 29

Arman Melli
Black autumn registering record high Covid-related deaths every day
Rouhani lambastes French president for islamophobia
Ebtekar
President thanks Leader for support to government
Parl. speaker under quarantine due to Covid-19 infection
Ankara-Paris ties strained
Etela’at
Leader issues a letter to French youth
Attacks against Azerbaijan’s Barda kill 20, injure 60
Rouhani says insulting Prophet of Islam is equal to insulting human values
Countdown on implementation of Iran-Afghanistan railroad project
Coronavirus unleashed
Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei issues letter to French youth
President says insulting govt. different from criticizing it
COVID-19 kills 415 in Iran in a single day
Kayhan
Americans buying arms in case of civil war
Coronavirus registers highest daily infections, deaths
MR
Your Comment