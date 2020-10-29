Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Oct. 29

Arman Melli

Black autumn registering record high Covid-related deaths every day

Rouhani lambastes French president for islamophobia

Ebtekar

President thanks Leader for support to government

Parl. speaker under quarantine due to Covid-19 infection

Ankara-Paris ties strained

Etela’at

Leader issues a letter to French youth

Attacks against Azerbaijan’s Barda kill 20, injure 60

Rouhani says insulting Prophet of Islam is equal to insulting human values

Countdown on implementation of Iran-Afghanistan railroad project

Coronavirus unleashed

Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei issues letter to French youth

President says insulting govt. different from criticizing it

COVID-19 kills 415 in Iran in a single day

Kayhan

Americans buying arms in case of civil war

Coronavirus registers highest daily infections, deaths

MR