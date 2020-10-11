34th Intl. Islamic Unity Conf. to be held virtually: official

The conference will be staged in a webinar format from October 29 to November 3 concurrent with the Unity Week, Hojjat-ol-Islam Hamid Shahriari, the head of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought which organizes the conference, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

He noted that a special website has been designed for this purpose which offers all the information needed for participants in the online event.

Following the announcement of the week of unity by the founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and based on the strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strengthening unity among Muslims, it was decided to hold the International Islamic Unity Conference, which was taken by the authorities and officials. Since 1990, Islamic Development Organization was in charge of holding four of the conference, but after the establishment of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought by the order of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, this Forum became responsible for the mission of holding this important conference, according to the Conference’s website.

The purpose of the International Islamic Unity Conference is creating unity and solidarity among Muslims, developing consensus among scholars and scientists to approximate their scientific and cultural viewpoints and presenting practical solutions in order to reach the Islamic Unity and Unified Islamic Ummah in the Islamic World and solving the problems of Muslims and presenting solutions for them.

