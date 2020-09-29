Saudis' allegation over Iran-backed terrorist group invalid

The recent accusations by Saudi officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran are in line with the country's unreliable and repetitive stances over the years, said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

The Saudi rulers have chosen to file a false case against Iran as a tactic to divert public opinion and a way to cover up their failed actions by leaving aside political rationality, he added.

He went on to say that repetitive stereotypical and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way to get Saudi Arabia to its destination.

Khatibzadeh also urged Saudi Arabia to choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless and custom scenarios.

