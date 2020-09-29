  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2020

Khatibzadeh:

Saudis' allegation over Iran-backed terrorist group invalid

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – In reaction to the fabricated allegation of Saudi Arabia of a discovery of a terrorist group attributed to Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that these allegations are invalid.

The recent accusations by Saudi officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran are in line with the country's unreliable and repetitive stances over the years, said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday.

The Saudi rulers have chosen to file a false case against Iran as a tactic to divert public opinion and a way to cover up their failed actions by leaving aside political rationality, he added.

He went on to say that repetitive stereotypical and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way to get Saudi Arabia to its destination.

Khatibzadeh also urged Saudi Arabia to choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless and custom scenarios.

