Iran building largest ion therapy hospital in West Asia

"We are currently building the National Ion Therapy Center in Alborz Province," said Salehi, adding, "It is the largest hospital in West Asia (Middle East), the sixth of its kind in the world."

"This center is unique in West Asia and is almost in its final stages, and we hope that in the middle of next year, we will be able to start the initial tests in this hospital," he noted.

"This hospital is for the treatment of incurable diseases, especially cancer," Salehi added.

He highlighted, "So far, the cost of the hospital's equipment has been around 200 million euros."

