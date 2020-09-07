5.1-Richter quake jolts Iran’s Golestan

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 02:04 a.m. local time (GMT+4:30) on Monday at a depth of 9 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was located 4km of Ramyan at 55.10 degrees longitude (east) and 37.02 degrees latitude (north).

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

According to reports, 10 people have been injured in the quake.

