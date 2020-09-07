  1. Iran
Sep 7, 2020, 9:12 AM

5.1-Richter quake jolts Iran’s Golestan

5.1-Richter quake jolts Iran’s Golestan

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale has hit the vicinity of the city of Ramyan in Golestan province, northern Iran.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 02:04 a.m. local time (GMT+4:30) on Monday at a depth of 9 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was located 4km of Ramyan at 55.10 degrees longitude (east) and 37.02 degrees latitude (north).

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

According to reports, 10 people have been injured in the quake.

MR/5017439

News Code 163186

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News