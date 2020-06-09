5.7-Richter quake jolts southern Fars province

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake’s occurred at 21:48 local time (GMT+4:30) at the depth of 10 kilometers, 16 km from Khonj, Fars province.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 53.46 degrees longitude (west) and 27.63 degrees latitude (north).

No casualties or damages have been reported yet, while rescue teams have been immediately dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation.

Earlier at 20:38 local time, another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 had struck 'Beyram' at the depth of 11 km.

