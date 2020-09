Arman-e Melli:

Kremlin seeking to bring US back to JCPOA

Aftab:

Swiss FM to visit Tehran today

Etela'at:

Widespread condemnation of Charlie Hebdo's insult to the Prophet of Islam

Kayhan:

Commander of Saudi coalition has not been fired, but killed

Mardom Salari:

Swiss Foreign Minister en route to Tehran

Trump's diplomatic troubles for Washington

Behind scenes of Kremlin's offer to Tehran, Washington

ZZ/