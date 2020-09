TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The 16th edition of mourning ceremony of “Art and Epic” was kicked off at Art Bureau of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) on Monday Aug. 30 and will run for a period of 10 days.

It should be noted that this mourning ceremony was held by fully observing of anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.