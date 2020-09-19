  1. Video
VIDEO: PMU forces pay tribute to Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani

KERMAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – A number of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, visited Martyrs Cemetery in Kerman province and paid tribute to the former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in US airstrikes at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

