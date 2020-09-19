VIDEO: PMU forces pay tribute to Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in US airstrikes at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.
KERMAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – A number of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, visited Martyrs Cemetery in Kerman province and paid tribute to the former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
