Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Mamdouhi

In a message on Thursday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Ayatollah Mamdouhi to his family and students and pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for his bereaved families on this loss.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further praised the late ayatollah’s enthusiasm and efforts on different levels in the Islamic World.

Ayatollah Mamdouhi was the former representative of Kermanshah in the Assembly of Experts and passed away on Tuesday due to cancer.

