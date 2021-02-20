Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Feb. 20

Ettela’at:
United State retreats triggering snapback mechanism
FM Zarif: All sanctions must be lifted
Pres Rouhani: US has no choice except for obeying ‘law’
Iran:
US withdraws from defeated snapback mechanism
Kayhan:
Lifting all sanctions Tehran’s condition for Washington to rejoin P5+1
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Biden to Munich Security Conference: Ready to re-engage P5+1 on Iran N plan
Biden new steps to discard Trump's policies in region
Ebtekar:
Ambiguity in 'JCPOA diplomacy' continuing
Asia:
US gives green-light to Iran
