  1. Politics
Feb 20, 2021, 9:24 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Feb. 20

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Feb. 20

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, February 20.

Ettela’at:

United State retreats triggering snapback mechanism 

FM Zarif: All sanctions must be lifted

Pres Rouhani: US has no choice except for obeying ‘law’

Iran:

US withdraws from defeated snapback mechanism

Kayhan:

Lifting all sanctions Tehran’s condition for Washington to rejoin P5+1

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Biden to Munich Security Conference: Ready to re-engage P5+1 on Iran N plan

Biden new steps to discard Trump's policies in region

Ebtekar:

Ambiguity  in 'JCPOA diplomacy' continuing 

Asia:

US gives green-light to Iran 

RHM/

News Code 170171

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News