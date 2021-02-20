Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Feb. 20

Ettela’at:

United State retreats triggering snapback mechanism

FM Zarif: All sanctions must be lifted

Pres Rouhani: US has no choice except for obeying ‘law’

Iran:

US withdraws from defeated snapback mechanism

Kayhan:

Lifting all sanctions Tehran’s condition for Washington to rejoin P5+1

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Biden to Munich Security Conference: Ready to re-engage P5+1 on Iran N plan

Biden new steps to discard Trump's policies in region

Ebtekar:

Ambiguity in 'JCPOA diplomacy' continuing

Asia:

US gives green-light to Iran

