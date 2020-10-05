Democrats, Republicans 2 edges of a blade against Resistance

Ebrahim Azizi made the remarks in reaction to Joe Biden's recent election statement that if he wins the election, the United States will end its support for the war in Yemen.

It is a false notion to think that the crisis of the region will be resolved if Democrats come to power, he said added, “Actually Democrats and Republicans are two edges of a pair of scissors in support of the extremist Zionist Regime; therefore, it’s obvious that they won’t take any steps against the Zionists Regime.”

Stating that different political parties in the US administration share the same ideology towards the Axis of Resistance, Azizi underlined, “However, they just adopt different approaches in order to remove the Axis of Resistance in West Asia for the sake of Zionist Regime," ICANA reported.

MP Ebrahim Azizi

Both ruling parties in the United States have one goal in the struggle against the freedom seeker nations of the world and non of them seeks to stabilize the region, he said and added, "Therefore the result of the US 2020 election will do no good in favor of the developments of West Asia."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Azizi reminded that the most tragic events in Syria did not begin during the time of the American Republicans, and also, it was the Democrats who supported the brutal crimes of Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

RHM/ICANA457248