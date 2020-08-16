Top General warns UAE against normalizing ties with Israelis

“Unfortunately, the UAE has reached a deal to normalize ties with the child-murdering Israeli regime,” Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Sunday.

“It is not acceptable for the UAE, as an Arab and Muslim country, to hold relations with a regime that has trespassed the first Muslim qibla, and has displaced, killed and imprisoned the Palestinian people,” he said.

He added, “Definitely, the Iranian nation’s attitude towards this neighboring state [UAE] will change fundamentally, and the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will also deal with that country with different calculations.”

Warning that Iran will not tolerate any incident in the Persian Gulf or any threat to its security, the general said, “We consider any tension in the region as a consequence of this move."

"it is better for the UAE to reconsider this decision before it is too late, and leave the path that undermines its own security and the security of the region.”

