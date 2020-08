In a tweet on Friday, Mousavi wrote, "Congratulations to Sri Lanka on the successful general election held with the maximum voter turnout in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic."

Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka were held on 5 August 2020 to elect 225 members to Sri Lanka's 16th Parliament. 16, 263, 885 people were eligible to vote in the election along with the participation of 31.95% young voters.

