Iranian Researcher wins the Hydrologic Sciences Medal in 2021

Soroosh Sorooshian, the Iranian researcher has won the Hydrologic Sciences Medal in 2021 for his ingenious, groundbreaking work on surface hydrology and the remote sensing of precipitation that has profoundly impacted the field of hydrometeorology.

The Hydrologic Sciences Medal is granted by the American Meteorological Society to researchers who make outstanding contributions to scientific knowledge in hydrology, hydrometeorology, and hydro climatology, including interactions between the land surface and the atmosphere.

Born in Kerman, Soroushian is currently a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and a member of the American Academy of Engineering. He is a Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering and Environment at the Samuel School of Art Engineering and also Director of the Center for Hydrometeorology and Remote Sensing, Civil and Environmental Engineering at the same school.

