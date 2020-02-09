Maryam Mirzakhani prize in mathematics to be awarded to MIT prof.

Larry Guth, professor of mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is receiving the $20,000 prize "for developing surprising, original, and deep connections between geometry, analysis, topology, and combinatorics, which have led to the solution of, or major advances on, many outstanding problems in these fields," according to American Mathematical Society website.

The Mirzakhani Prize recognizes exceptional contributions to the mathematical sciences by a mid-career mathematician.

The prize was established originally in 1987 as the NAS Award in Mathematics in honor of the American Mathematical Society's centennial. The prize was renamed to honor the late Maryam Mirzakhani (1977-2017), a highly accomplished and talented mathematician and the first (and only) woman to receive the highly prestigious Fields Medal.

The Iranian math genius died of breast cancer in July 2017 at the age of 40. At the 2018 World Meeting for Women in Mathematics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Mirzakhani’s birth date — May 12 — was chosen for the celebration of women in mathematics.

