Iran ranks 2nd in launch tech., space infrastructure

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Head of the Iran’s National Space Center announced on Tuesday that Iran has ranked second in the field of launch technologies and space infrastructure in the region.

According to Manouchehr Manteghi, they, in Iran’s National Space Center, have studied and assessed different sections of the industry to reach the conclusion.

He added that after considering different criteria, they now can say that Iran ranks second in launch and space infrastructure, second in space exploration sciences, fifth in remote sensing, seventh in the telecommunications, fifth in satellite technology, finally second in navigation system in the region.

Manteghi pointed out that one of the aims of the National Space Agency is to collaborate with other countries’ aerospace organizations and centers to increase the knowledge about space and advance technologies related to space.”

KI/4183162