Ulyanov reacts to Dubowitz's remarks on Iran nuclear deal

In a Sunday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, "The atomic opportunities were given to Iran by #NPT. These opportunities and capabilities are absolutely legitimate as a long as they are used for peaceful purposes."

"The duty of IAEA is to certify non-diversion of nuclear materials. Those who disagree with that work against NPT," he added.

He made the remarks in response to Mark Dubowitz's tweet.

"UAE adheres to the Gold Standard and has forsworn production of fissile materials on its soil that could be used for nuclear weapons," wrote Dubowitz.

"When experts talk about “concerns,” they mean the Iran Standard of the JCPOA which gave a terrorist state this atomic capability," he added.

