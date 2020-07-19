Netanyahu’s corruption trial resumed on Sunday, as the long-serving leader faces mounting discontent over his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is alleged to have received lavish gifts from billionaire friends and exchanged regulatory favors with media moguls for more agreeable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies the wrongdoings, however.

The trial opened in May. Arriving in the court, Netanyahu initially said the discussed accusations against him are meant to hit the right-wing supporters in the zionist regime through non-diplomatic methods.

If convicted, Netanyahu must step down according to zionist regime regulations, a process that will likely take several years.

