Hundreds hold anti-Netanyahu protests again

The rallies were staged in front of the building in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds on Thursday, with protesters again holding up their symbolic black flags that, they say, signifies “the death of democracy,” The Times of Israel reported, Press TV reported.

Organizers had called on participants to spend the night there, but the police warned the demonstrators against prolonging the rallies.

The organizers have called the rallies “Siege of Balfour” in reference to a street located in the whereabouts, saying the regime has ordered renewal of a lockdown targeting public places “only to free Netanyahu from the siege.”

Netanyahu is the first prime minister of the Israeli regime to be indicted for corruption while in office. He has had charges pressed against him of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

He denies the charges and presents himself as a victim of political witch hunt.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

The Thursday rallies were the second in a week after several thousands turned up in front of the premier’s home earlier, some trying to break in.

MNA/PR