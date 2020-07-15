ECI Director holds meeting with Deputy Minister of Arts

The Director of the ECO Cultural Institute Sarvar Bakhti held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini on Wednesday.

Both sides emphasized the mutual cultural elements of ECO member countries, especially in the field of Persian language and literature.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Arts emphasized the artistic capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran for joint cooperation.

Hosseini further voiced Iran’s readiness to hold joint art events in various fields.

The Director of the ECO Cultural Institute also welcomed the opportunity for holding joint art events, especially in the field of music and theater.

Bakhti expressed hope that signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) could expand cultural cooperation between the ECO Cultural Institute and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

