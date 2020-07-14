CIA spy executed: Iran Judiciary

Speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, he said that Reza Asgari, a retiree of Defense Ministry’s aerospace has been executed after the ruling was issued by the related court.

Esmaeili said that the individual had worked for many years in the Ministry and had been linked with CIA during the final years of his tenure and after retirement, selling some data relating to the country’s missile program to the American intelligence service.

Iran is serious about its security issues, the spokesman highlighted.

In early June, the spokesman said that another spy linked with foreign intelligence services has also been sentenced to death. “Recently an individual named Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who had been connected with Mossad and CIA services and had collected and transmitted intelligence on the location of Martyr General Soleimani, has been given a death sentence by the Islamic Revolution Court.”

