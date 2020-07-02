ADVT urges justice for Iranian victims

The Association addressed William Rogers, former Commander of the USS Vincennes Warship and said, “you fired a missile at a passenger plane in the azure skies of the Persian Gulf, committing another crime against humanity in the history. In this horrific crime, 290 innocent people were killed in one moment, 66 of them were children while the other 53 were women.”

Instead of punishing the guilty in the authorized court, the irrational American officials encouraged him like Powell Tibet in Hiroshima with granting a Medal of Honor. Your name will go down in history along with other criminals such as former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Hitler, Mussolini, Sharon and Powell Tibet, the letter was read.

Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism [ADVT] emphasized, “justifying the crime by granting a Badge of Honor to you [William Rogers] is a clear evidence for the previous planning in committing the crime.”

Thirty-one year ago on July 3, 1988, US navy warship, USS Vincennes targeted an Iranian passenger plane by SM-2MR surface-to-air missiles above Persian Gulf, massacring all of its 290 crew and passengers, among them 66 children.

The Iran Air Flight 655 (IR655) bound for Dubai had taken off from Bandar Abbas in Iran, when it was hit by a heat-seeking missile fired by USS Vincennes, over the waters of the Persian Gulf. The attack took place in Iranian airspace, over Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

This attack ranks tenth among the deadliest disasters in aviation history, the incident retains the highest death toll of any air disaster in the Persian Gulf and the highest death toll of any air disaster involving an Airbus anywhere in the world.

