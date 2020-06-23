Envoy lauds China’s stance against anti-Iran resolution

“Iran will never forget China's firm position,” Keshavarzzadeh added in a tweet on Monday, in response to China Foreign Ministry’s announcement that Beijing will not support actions that escalate tensions.

“China supports the IAEA in playing its role in an objective, professional and neutral manner in verifying Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian's addressed a press conference on Monday.

“We are against politicizing its work. The IAEA explicitly states that the safeguards issue is neither urgent nor poses a proliferation risk,” he added.

“The Iranian side also expressed its clear wish to resolve issues through dialogue with the agency,” he noted.

“Under such circumstances, China does not approve of actions that artificially exacerbate tensions and escalate the situation,” the Chinese diplomat said.

On Friday, June 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors adopted a resolution drafted by the UK, France and Germany calling on Iran to grant the IAEA access to two locations amid allegations of undeclared nuclear activities.

Iran has said the IAEA Board resolutions are not legally binding, stressing that the information obtained via espionage by the Israeli regime which is now the basis of the Agency’s requests is invalid and unverifiable.

