Iran holds world's record in illegal drug confiscation

Nowadays almost all societies are dealing with the social drug problem. every year a large amount of money is spent over fighting against drug addiction, yet the number of drug smugglers and addicted peoples is increasing.

The Islamic Republic of Iran accounts for 76% of opium, 67% of Morphine, and 17% of heroin in global drug confiscation.

Brigadier General Masood Zahedian, secretary-general of Drug Control Headquarter adviser said in an interview with Mehr News Agency that “western countries as the target market for drug consumption don’t give a hand in the battle against drug trafficking and this leads to our limitation in doing our job.”

“Iran’s efforts in fighting drug trafficking are comparable to no country” noted General Zahedian, adding that “nowadays we are eyeing our border with maximum facilities and paying its costs like the martyrdom of our soldiers”.

“Controlling the borders needs specific equipment such as drones to monitor borders, however, western countries don’t let Iran purchase helicopters,” he said, criticizing their approach toward Iran over imposing sanctions.

