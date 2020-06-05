Switzerland welcomes Iran, US' humanitarian gesture by releasing prisoners

“Switzerland welcomes the humanitarian gesture of Iran and the United States. Switzerland remains ready to support and to facilitate more confidence building measures between the two countries as part of its good offices,” the Swiss foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Tehran announced on Friday the release of a US citizen, Michael White, who had been imprisoned on security charges in Iran.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Mr. White was released on Thursday night with Islamic kindness and based human rights considerations and left Tehran to join his family soon.

Mousavi noted that since White had no one in Iran, he was handed over to the US interests section in the country, i.e. the Embassy of Switzerland.

Mousavi also said, "Simultaneous with White's release, Majid Taheri, an Iranian scientist who was imprisoned in the United States for false reasons, was released too."

Majid Taheri was sentenced to 16 months in prison for charges of circumventing unilateral anti-Iranian sanctions.

On Wednesday, Another Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who had been imprisoned in the United States has returned to the country.

