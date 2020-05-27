Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits east Tehran

The earthquake occurred at 13:41 p.m. local time on Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometers in an area between Damavand and Rudehen.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

The jolt has been felt in Tehran and some parts of the neighboring Semnan province as well.

Special teams have been dispatched to the areas to assess the possible damages.

This is the second earthquake in the past 20 days. The first came on May 08 when a 5.5 magnitude one jolted Damavand around midnight.

