TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale hits Damavand near Tehran on Friday at 00:48 am.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, the quake occurred in the provinces of Mazandaran and Tehran, near Damavand. The quake had a magnitude of more than 15 aftershocks, the largest of which was3.9 on the Richter scale at 2:19 am.