Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 118,000

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour said the novel virus (COVID-19) has taken the lives of 35 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,937.

He also noted that the number of people tested positive for the coronavirus across Iran has risen to 118,392 following the detection of 1,757 new cases since yesterday.

According to the official, 93,147 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals.

Jahanpour added that 2,716 patients are in critical health conditions because of more severe infection.

More than 672,600 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far, he added.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4.64 million people around the world, of whom 308,900 have died and more than 1.7 million have recovered from the disease.

