Pres. Rouhani inaugurates water projects in Ilam via video conference

The inauguration of the 22,000-hectare project of the main irrigation and drainage networks under the pressure of Fakkeh and the dewatering of the Ilam Martyrs Reservoir Dam were among the major projects launched Rouhani on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the president also extended his congratulation on National Workers Day and lauded the efforts of all Iranian workers, who are doing their best to meet the needs of the country through different challenges.

He underlined that amid the current situation, in which the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, "We see that agricultural and food products needed by people and products related to health needs are abundantly available to the people, thanks to the tireless efforts of dear workers.”

