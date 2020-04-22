Germany ‘positive’ about IMF’s loan to Iran: FM

Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion in emergency funding to contain the outbreak and mitigate its consequences. The international body has not yet answered to Iran’s request, saying that they are still ‘assessing’ the demand. Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly against the loan, claiming that Tehran may use the fund in other areas than the pandemic without providing any evidence.

"In fact, the German government is positive about the possibility of providing the IMF loan to Iran to fight coronavirus and its consequences,” Mass said on Tuesday, but as he continued, he implied that Germany is also following US accusations and may hamper the loan.

“But the final vote of the German government depends on a format of the loan the IMF and Iran will agree on," he added according to Sputnik.

"If the purpose of the loan is to fight COVID-19, which has seriously affected Iran, then we, along with France and the UK, believe that the IMF should, in an appropriate way, ensure that the aid will be directed at overcoming this crisis," he added.

US accusations against Iran come as the Trump administration has refused the international community’s call to ease sanctions which hamper the country’s efforts to fight the outbreak.

According to the latest announcement of the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, over 84,000 people have been confirmed with the COVID-19 while the death toll is above 5,200.

MAH/PR