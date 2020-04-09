CBI chief urges IMF’s immediate response to Iran’s request 

Hemmati said on Thursday that the IMF is expected to consider Iran’s request for a $5 billion loan under its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

The RFI is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need.

The top Iranian banker noted that Iran, as a founding member of the IMF, expects the Fund to immediately respond to the request.

He said based on a letter sent to IMF president on Wednesday, he has highlighted the vitality of the issue, stressing that Tehran needs the funding to finance a current nationwide fight against the new coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come after some reports circulating in the media suggested that the United States government is trying to hamper Iran’s efforts to get the emergency funding under the pretext that Tehran might use the funds to compensate for the losses created as a result of the US sanctions.

Hemmati expressed hope that the IMF would think about its position as a prestigious financial institution in the world and does not allow Washington to try to tarnish the image of the organization in the current “historic” situation.

Over 1.5 million people from across the world have so far been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, with the death toll reaching 90,000.

Iran has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran reached 66,220 and a death toll of 4,110 while 32,309 have recovered from the disease.

