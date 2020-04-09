Political independence, opportunities, threats of COVID-19

The current coronavirus pandemic ravaging every corner of the world and many states are desperate in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Nations and governments are panicking and the economy has already collapsed. This crisis is expected to deepen more and more without a serious global willingness and cooperation.

Besides all the bitter developments going on in the world nowadays, the outbreak of the coronavirus has revealed a very significant reality about the existing world order and management. The outbreak showed the weaknesses and deficiencies of the existing world order.

Since the end of the Second World War, most of the countries have spent a large amount of their annual budget on developing their military power and equipment and have paid less attention to developing health section and medical infrastructures. The policies taken in this regard despite claims of the governments that they have been making efforts to save people lives have resulted in weakness of the health sectors of the countries so that now many of them are not able to fight against coronavirus efficiently and thousands of people have lost their lives.

In addition to inefficient approaches and managing policies of the world countries that have resulted in weaknesses of health sectors of the countries, unilateral sanction policies of some countries like the US have doubled the difficulties for other states in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Although thanks to its powerful infrastructures and domestic capabilities Iran has fought the coronavirus efficiently, the US unjust sanctions on Iran’s medical section and blocking the country’s access to its resources and revenues have created lots of problems for Tehran in the more efficient fight against the pandemic.

It is obvious that lifting the US sanctions on Iran will result in fewer fatalities in Iran and due to this fact many countries and prominent figures across the world have asked the US administration to lift its sanctions on Tehran amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On April 6, 2020, a bipartisan group of two dozen American and European national security leaders issued a joint statement - organized by the European Leadership Network and the Iran Project, urging the US administration to ease humanitarian trade with Iran in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world grapples with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – we must remember that an outbreak anywhere impacts people everywhere. In turn, reaching across borders to save lives is imperative for our own security and must override political differences among governments” the authors wrote including former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini; four former NATO Secretaries-General; a range of former US officials spanning five Democratic and Republican presidential administrations, and British, French, German, and other European Prime Ministers, Foreign, and Defense Secretaries, Ministers, and Ambassadors.

Such humanitarian moves calling on the US administration to stop its unilateral and unjust measures that don’t comply with international norms and rules show that such figures and entities act independently based on human principles.

The independent moves by the prominent figures, organizations and countries condemning the unacceptable nature of the Trump administration’s approach is hailed not only by world public opinion and freedom seekers but also by Iranian nation struggling to fight the pandemic.