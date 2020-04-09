Felicitations on birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi

One of the most important religious occasions among Shia Muslims is the 15th of the sixth Islamic month of Shaban, which is the birthday of twelfth Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Mahdi.

Mid-Shaban has special significance for Muslims throughout the world and is marked by devotion and celebration among Muslims, especially the Shia, as they join the celebrations every year to mark the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (PBUH).

To mark the occasion, Iranians bedeck the streets, hang lights around villages, towns, and cities, attend festive events at mosques and religious centers, and distribute votive refreshments.

Imam Mahdi is known as the Savior among Shias, who believe he will reappear on earth as per divine decree, establishing peace and ridding the world of injustice, discrimination, and other instances of evil.

Imam Mahdi (PBUH)’s father, Imam Hassan al-Askari, would keep his birth and identity from the tyrants of the time, who had learned about the divine prophesy concerning Imam Mahdi. Their efforts and ill intention, however, failed to either come in the way of the Imam’s birth or harm him afterward.

Shias thus await the Imam’s reemergence, which is expected to transpire on a Friday, with enthusiasm.

Mehr News Agency staff and management felicitate all Muslims on this auspicious occasion.

MNA