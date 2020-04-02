Iran monitoring US military moves in region

"We keep US' moves under strict monitoring," he said, "Our intelligence services are keeping a careful watch on their actions."

"Iranian defense bodies are protecting our borders," he added.

"The smallest threat will be receive a harsh response," he underlined.

Major General Bagheri's remarks came while President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Iran was about to launch an attack on US troops occupying Iraq.

In a tweet, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to Trump's claims, saying that Iran opens no wars but will always act in self-defense against warmongers.

The United States is continuing baseless threats against Iran even as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s illegal sanctions.

MNA/