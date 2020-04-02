  1. Politics
Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Iran monitoring US military moves in region

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday that Iran is fully monitoring the US military moves in the region.

"We keep US' moves under strict monitoring," he said, "Our intelligence services are keeping a careful watch on their actions."

"Iranian defense bodies are protecting our borders," he added.

"The smallest threat will be receive a harsh response," he underlined.

Major General Bagheri's remarks came while President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Iran was about to launch an attack on US troops occupying Iraq.

In a tweet, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to Trump's claims, saying that Iran opens no wars but will always act in self-defense against warmongers.

The United States is continuing baseless threats against Iran even as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s illegal sanctions.

