Anti-corona war continues across world as infections hit almost 220k globally

Nearly 220,000 people have now been confirmed with the coronavirus globally, and while at least 84,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the US, Aljazeera reported.

Italy, the country most affected by the coronavirus outside China, reported a further 475 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the world stepped up efforts against the pandemic by closing schools, shutting down cities and imposing strict border controls.

The UK was the latest to announce it would close schools. The US and Canada, meanwhile, have closed their border to all but essential traffic.

In China, where the outbreak first began, the hardest-hit province of Wuhan, and the surrounding province of Hubei reported no new cases on Wednesday.

There are now more than 3,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the US, according to government agencies and the CDC, reported CNN.

US has declared a national emergency. France is closing restaurants, cafes, cinemas, clubs, and ski resorts. People in Spain are restricted from leaving their homes.

MNA/PR