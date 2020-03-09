Iran coronavirus update: 7,161 infections, 237 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures on Monday, saying in the past 24 hours, 595 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of patients with COVID-19 to 7,161.

He added that so far, 2,391 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to him, 43 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 237.

Globally, COVID-19 has so far infected 110,092 people in 109 countries, claiming 3,831 lives.

Besides Mainland China and Iran, South Korea with 7,382 patients and 53 deaths and Italy with 7,375 infected cases and 366 deaths are the two mostly-affected countries.

MNA/4873734