Taliban orders halt to attacks in Afghanistan as agreement looms

“Today all the Taliban fighters are ordered to refrain from any kind of attack ... for the happiness of the nation,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban told Reuters.

“The biggest thing is that we hope the US remain committed to their promises during the negotiation and peace deal,” he said, adding that foreign forces’ aircraft were flying over Taliban territory which was “irritating and provocative.”

As scheduled an agreement will be signed by US and Taliban in Doha today. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Qatar for the event.

US administration considers the deal as a solution to end the longest war in its history and withdraw its troops.

The agreement will likely pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban Spokesman, told Mehr News Agency on Feb. 17 that intra-Afghan talks will start with the participation of all Afghan groups after the release of a certain number of Taliban prisoners.

