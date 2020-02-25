33rd Tehran Intl. Book Fair postponed: spokesman

The annual fair was scheduled to open on April 15 but due it will be held after the lunar month of Ramadan that will approximately end on May 24.

“Given that the aim of the Tehran Book Fair is to create a peaceful and enjoyable environment for book lovers, and to further strengthen the economic cycle of the country's publishing industry, the policy-making council of the fair does not consider April 15 as an appropriate date for the event based on current conditions of the society,” said the spokesman in a statement on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the exact date of the event will be decided in upcoming sessions of the council.

The decision comes as the new coronavirus, Covid-19, has infected at least 61 Iranians in some cities, claiming 14 lives.

