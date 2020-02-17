Iran's global innovation index climbed 59 places in 7 years: Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks at a ceremony commemorating the winners of the 33rd Khwarizmi International Award.

"We are among the top countries in the world in scientific growth," he added.

"No doubt, if sanctions were not in place, we would have had better conditions, but at the same time, we did not lose our path under the pressures and sanctions," Rouhani stressed.

The top 15 winning proposals were related to thermal solar energy, synthesis of peptide radiopharmaceuticals, and renewable technologies in micro-networks, among other topics.

The Khwarizmi International Award is a research award given annually by the president of Iran. It honors "individuals who have made outstanding achievements in research, innovation and invention, in fields related to science and technology". The award is given to the most prominent scientists and engineers, with a recent emphasis on digital and mechanical technologies, and is generally considered as the most prestigious scientific award in Iran. Participation is open to non-Iranian researchers.

The President went on to hail the country's progress in various scientific and technological fields, noting the increase in the number of science and technology parks from 36 to 43 in six years, domestic production a total of €1.2 billion of parts used in the industry sector, a $500 million decrease in the country's imports of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment due to domestic production, and the inauguration of 18 major petrochemical projects by the end of his tenure.

