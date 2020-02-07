  1. Politics
7 February 2020 - 19:11

Turkey says next Astana format summit may take place in March

Turkey says next Astana format summit may take place in March

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – According to Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson for the Turkish president, a new summit on Syria in the Astana format may take place in March

"A meeting in the Astana format may take place in March, work is underway on that issue," he told a news conference in Ankara, Tass reported. Besides, the spokesperson said that a military delegation from Russia was expected to arrive in Turkey to discuss Syria.

The most recent summit of the Astana trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey) was held in Turkey in mid-September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts within the framework of high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The most recent meeting was held on December 10-11. It was decided then to hold the next Astana format summit in March 2020.

MNA/TASS

News Code 155373

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News