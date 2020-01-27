Taliban says targeted a US helicopter after downing US plane in Afghanistan

"Tonight after the incident in Ghazni, an enemy military helicopter was shot down near Sharan, the capital of the Paktika province, it was completely destroyed. All people on board died", Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in a tweet on Monday, Sputnik reported.

The statement comes a few hours after the Taliban said that a US plane on an "intelligence mission" had crashed in the Afghan province of Ghazni. Afghan authorities said the plane crashed at around 1:30 p.m. (09:00 GMT) in Ghazni's Deh Yak district.

Footages of the crash scene show the burning wreckage of a plane and a logo that is similar to that used by the US Air Force, according to Mirror.

Afghan security forces, rescuers and investigators were unable to access the site because it was under Taliban control.

