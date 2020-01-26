  1. Culture
26 January 2020 - 09:05

Iran, Portugal geoparks sign cooperation agreement

Iran, Portugal geoparks sign cooperation agreement

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Iran’s Qeshm Geopark and Portugal’s Naturtejo Geopark to promote cooperation between the two geoparks.

The MoU was signed by the Managing Director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization, Hamid Reza Momeni, and the Head of World's Geoparks Network, Nikolaos Zouros, on the sidelines of the FITUR International Exhibition in Madrid.

Exchanging experts and tourists between Iran and Portugal are among the main goals of the new agreement.

The MoU is expected to bring concessions to the Qeshm World Geopark and Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark, including in future UNESCO assessments.

Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark joined UNESCO's World Network of Geoparks in 2006.

MNA/IRN83647896

News Code 154946

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News