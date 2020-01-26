Iran, Portugal geoparks sign cooperation agreement

The MoU was signed by the Managing Director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization, Hamid Reza Momeni, and the Head of World's Geoparks Network, Nikolaos Zouros, on the sidelines of the FITUR International Exhibition in Madrid.

Exchanging experts and tourists between Iran and Portugal are among the main goals of the new agreement.

The MoU is expected to bring concessions to the Qeshm World Geopark and Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark, including in future UNESCO assessments.

Portugal's Naturtejo Geopark joined UNESCO's World Network of Geoparks in 2006.

MNA/IRN83647896