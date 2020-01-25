  1. Politics
Blocking Fars News Agency to be addressed in parliament: MP

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) -- Spokesperson for the Cultural Commission of Iranian Parliament Seyyedeh Fatemeh Zolghadr said in an interview that the issue of blocking Fars News Agency .com domain will be pursued in the commission’s meeting.

Zolghadr reportedly condemned the act of the US, adding, “blocking a news agency is, in fact, restricting freedoms, especially freedom of expression”.

“On the one hand, the US administration calls themselves defenders of freedom, and on the other hand, they impose restrictions on a variety of fields, such as media outlets. If this behavior is not properly addressed, they will block all the media that they do not approve”, she added. 

Further in her remarks, she noted that this act of the US is a disregard for freedom of expression and considered interference in the Islamic Republic’s affairs. 

The US Treasury has cut off access of Iran’s Fars News Agency to its .com domain in a flagrant violation of the freedom of expression after enlisting it as a sanctioned entity on Friday.


