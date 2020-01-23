  1. Politics
Iran ready to negotiate with its neighbors: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran is open to talks with its neighbors.

Zarif wrote in Arabic in a tweet on Thursday, “Iran is still interested in negotiation with its neighbors. We declare our readiness to participate in any concerted effort to serve the interests of the region."

The tweet comes as Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that his country welcomes holding talks with Iran.

In an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland, Faisal said Saudi Arabia was open to talks with Tehran “but it is really up to Iran”.

Iran has repeatedly announced its readiness to conduct negotiations with Saudi Arabia, with or without conciliators, to clear up misunderstandings and to avoid interferences of trans-regional powers. 

Different countries including Pakistan and Qatar have voiced readiness to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia to ease regional tensions. 

