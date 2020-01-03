Resistant Front to give a crushing response to US terrorist attack

The full text of message is read as follows, “from now onwards, the Islamic Resistance Front will give a crushing response to the perpetrators of terrorist attack and will cut off the filthy hands that are stained with the blood of innocent and the oppressed people of the world.”

“The martyrdom of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Gen. Ghasem Soleimani, who was nurtured at the School of Islam and the late Founding Father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), by the US will not go unanswered and the Global Arrogance with this brutal crime made its clear-cut support of terrorists more transparent.

“The unknown soldiers of Imam Zaman (PBUH) at the Ministry of Intelligence once gain pledge their allegiance with martyrs that they will spare no efforts to retaliate the heinous act of the US terrorists and will give a crushing response to the US brutal terrorists.

“Intelligence Ministry warned the US and its allies to be aware of the fact that killing Iranians and Iraqi martyrs who had committed no crime but destroying US-led Daesh will make two nations more united.

Intelligence forces will spare no efforts for taking revenge of the US terrorists.”

The Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

MNA/4815091